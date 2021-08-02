Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

