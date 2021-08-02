Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.