Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

