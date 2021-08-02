Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.16. 2,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

