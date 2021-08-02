Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $748,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.80 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

