Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

