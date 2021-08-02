Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.48. 24,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

