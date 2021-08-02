Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

