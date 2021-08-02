Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up about 3.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,216,000.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.22. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.