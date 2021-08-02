Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.25.

