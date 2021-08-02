Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,912. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

