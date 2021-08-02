Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $59,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.96. 31,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,912. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

