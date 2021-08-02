Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.47 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 996,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.