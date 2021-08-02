Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $96-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.46 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 996,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.72.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

