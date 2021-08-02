Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.16 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.020 EPS.

VRNS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. 997,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.72.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

