Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.67 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 997,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.72.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

