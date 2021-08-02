Varonis Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. 996,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

