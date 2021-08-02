Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,321,000. Moderna makes up about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Moderna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,316 shares of company stock worth $75,841,786. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.43. 137,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,122,900. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 284.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

