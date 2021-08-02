Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.00% of Universal Display worth $105,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Universal Display by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on OLED shares. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $233.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,821. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.62. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

