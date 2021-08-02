Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Masimo makes up approximately 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Masimo worth $187,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Masimo stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.29. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,332. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

