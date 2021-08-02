Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,485 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.03% of Element Solutions worth $117,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,016. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.