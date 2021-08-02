Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.86% of PacWest Bancorp worth $89,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

