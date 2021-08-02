Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $119.99 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,258,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,142,043 shares during the period. TechnipFMC comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.94% of TechnipFMC worth $119,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $7.48. 25,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

