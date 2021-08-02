Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $190.01 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.44% of Saia worth $190,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.92.

Saia stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.40. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

