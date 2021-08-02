Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $90.27 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of Capri worth $90,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.32. 26,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,293. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

