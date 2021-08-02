Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $98.39 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. FMC accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.71% of FMC worth $98,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,097. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

