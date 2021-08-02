Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $157.70 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 964,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,704,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.30% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

JKHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.21. 290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,870. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

