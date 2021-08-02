Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $47.54 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,699,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,540,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.63% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 63.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 10,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

