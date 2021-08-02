Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $48.51 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,001,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,508,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,933,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

