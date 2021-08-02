Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,595,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. 6,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

