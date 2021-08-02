Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 362 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,333.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

