Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 388,100 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of Lamb Weston worth $179,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

LW stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

