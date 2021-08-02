Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 152,619 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,619 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $129,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.25. The company has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

