Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 31,988 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $269,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

