Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 44,949 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,949 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $209,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.68 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.