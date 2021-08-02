Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,266 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.65% of Fabrinet worth $93,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.