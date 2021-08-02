Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 765 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.80% of Alamo Group worth $51,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

