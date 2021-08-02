VAULT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,682.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, VAULT has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00011247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $1.89 million and $1,682.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,018 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

