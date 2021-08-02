Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Short Interest Up 45.6% in July

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VACQ. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VACQ stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Vector Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

