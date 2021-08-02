Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.75

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1439758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 2,269,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 132,018.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 888,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,604,000 after buying an additional 617,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

