Veil Hits 24-Hour Volume of $903.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $903.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,485.69 or 0.99657162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.11 or 0.01052726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00358325 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00408094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004995 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

