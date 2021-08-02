Velas Market Cap Achieves $103.15 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Velas has a market cap of $103.15 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001192 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

