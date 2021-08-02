Venus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Venus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VENAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Venus Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Venus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of VENAU opened at $10.87 on Monday. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VENAU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $365,000.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

