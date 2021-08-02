Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) dropped 2.5% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. Approximately 1,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 885,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

