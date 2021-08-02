Verasity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.37 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $46.21 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00217236 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001176 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,098,141,294 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

