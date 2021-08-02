Verasity Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $47.93 million and approximately $26.66 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00215185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,193,187 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

