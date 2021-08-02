VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VRME opened at $3.87 on Monday. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,372.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VerifyMe by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VerifyMe by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

