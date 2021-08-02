Veritaseum Price Reaches $16.23 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $34.88 million and $1,610.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $16.23 or 0.00041554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.44 or 0.00823073 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00091510 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.