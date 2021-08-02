Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veritex by 36.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.