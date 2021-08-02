Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 716,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $670.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

